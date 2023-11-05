Speed breaker in sight for TaMo’s JLR?
SummaryJLR's order book has fallen by 5,000 units per month in the last three quarters, expected to drop to 110,000 units by FY24 end.
Tata Motors Ltd’s (TaMo’s) British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR) has come a long way—from failing to meet the margin target in FY23 to raising the guidance in FY24. Recall that in FY23, JLR had clocked an Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin of 2.4%, lower than the 5% guided when the year began. For FY24, it has raised Ebit margin target to 8% from 6% plus earlier.