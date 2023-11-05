Speed breaker in sight for TaMo’s JLR?

Now, aided by a rise in production, JLR’s order book has fallen by roughly 5,000 units per month in the last three quarters. This is not comforting. JLR’s order book stood at 168,000 units as of September-end. This is expected to further drop to 110,000 units by FY24 end. JLR plans to focus on brand activation to support the order book. HDFC Securities points out that one of the margin headwinds for JLR in FY25 could come from a rise in costs as it moves from “demand pull" to “sales push mode", meaning it would have to give higher discounts to attract customers.