Ashok Leyland to face speed-breakers of rising commodity price, muted volume
SummaryThere are downside risks to earnings if sales volume ends up being lower than expected and material cost is higher than expected. If these play out and earnings estimates are indeed cut, then valuations could look pricier.
Ashok Leyland Ltd did well in the March quarter (Q4FY25), but the moot question is whether it has reached its peak financial performance from a near-term perspective. There are twin challenges. One is on the sales front: April volume data (including exports) was disappointing, dropping 6% year-on-year—not an ideal start to FY26. The other is the cost increase, mainly due to the safeguard duty imposed on imports of steel, a key raw material. Since the safeguard duty has been imposed for 200 days starting from April, the impact of higher steel prices could last for about two quarters.