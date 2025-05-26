Switch UK is on track to cut its production cost by shifting the manufacturing operations out of the UK. Switch UK is incurring a monthly loss of about GBP 2-3 million, which should reduce with the restructuring of the company’s operations. Though there was an injection of capital by Ashok in its lending subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF) in the past, it was to take care of capital adequacy requirements by the Reserve Bank of India in view of its rapid growth. Going forward, it may not have any big capital requirement from Ashok. The work on listing HLF is in the final stages as most of the regulatory requirements have been complied with.