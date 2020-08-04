SpiceJet postpones pain by deferring payments; investors on edge

How have some of India’s cash-strapped airlines managed to get by, with a majority of their flights grounded, and without no bailout from the government? This has been one of the most intriguing questions during the pandemic, as far as the business world is concerned.

SpiceJet Ltd’s long-due results for the year ended March provides some clues on how the airline is surviving.

The airline’s trade payables have increased to 14.1% of trailing 12-month revenues as on March 2020, compared to 10.1% as on September 2019.

Vis-à-vis scheduled lease rentals of ₹1950 crore in FY20, the cash rentals paid by the airline were lower at ₹1510 crore, according to analysts at Centrum Broking Ltd. Of course, since the number of flights that were grounded has increased manifold since March, the extent of deferred payments would be even higher now.

“Lessor payments, which form the bulk of our fixed costs, had been mutually deferred and waived as there was no economic value derived due to non-operations. We have restructured our lease fixed costs and continue to do so to align the same with our reduced operations," SpiceJet had said in an email response last month.

But a moot question is whether deferred payments are a sustainable solution. “SpiceJet continues to aggressively cut costs, re-negotiate contract terms and defer payments. However, there are material uncertainties on its ability to continue deferring its obligations and unwind them making the risk reward unfavourable," Centrums analysts say.

Analysts add that the current level of curtailed operations may be possible to sustain, but vendors who have dues will expect payments as and when the scale of operations increase. Navigating these turns deftly will be critical for the airline’s survival. Undoubtedly, the airline needs a fund infusion to strengthen its position.

SpiceJet’s negative net worth has increased to ₹1580 crore at March-end from ₹847 crore at September-end. As on 31 March, the airline’s consolidated cash and bank balance has more than halved in six months to merely ₹42 crore, and its lease liabilities ahve balloooned.

“SpiceJet was in urgent need of capital infusion even prior to covid-19 and the present crisis has only accentuated the liquidity crunch," said analysts from Centrum.

Standalone net loss for Q4FY20 stood at ₹807 crore on revenues of about ₹2864 crore. While there are some non-cash expenses which make the loss look large, cash losses are lower.

Compared to the March quarter, IndiGo’s losses have increased in the June quarter, reflecting the extended lockdown impact. SpiceJet, too, may show the same trends.

Some analysts expect the current crisis would pave the way for consolidation in the sector with IndiGo gaining market share. To be sure, while IndiGo is better off; it is not immune to the sector’s woes. Perhaps, this explains why the IndiGo stock has shed about 35% from its highs in January so far. On the other hand, SpiceJet’s shares have nosedived sharply by 61% during the same period.

