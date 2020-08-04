SpiceJet postpones pain by deferring payments; investors on edge

Some analysts expect the current crisis would pave the way for consolidation in the sector with IndiGo gaining market share. To be sure, while IndiGo is better off; it is not immune to the sector’s woes. Perhaps, this explains why the IndiGo stock has shed about 35% from its highs in January so far. On the other hand, SpiceJet’s shares have nosedived sharply by 61% during the same period.