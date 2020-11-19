SpiceJet stock gets Max boost

MUMBAI: Shares of SpiceJet Ltd have lagged those of larger peer, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd this year. In the past two days, the gap has narrowed a bit, with the SpiceJet stock rallying 26% on easing concerns on the return of Boeing's 737 Max aircraft. The US Federal Aviation Administration has allowed 737 Max to be pressed into service after having grounded the planes for about two years following two fatal crashes.

The news is positive for SpiceJet, which has been incurring maintenance and other costs on its 13 grounded 737 Max aircraft. As such, every country’s regulator would have to give separate approvals. Ashish Shah, analyst at Centrum Broking Ltd said, “In India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation could possibly take 2-3 months to give its approval."

The Max aircraft is about 15% more fuel efficient when compared to others. Hence, the potential return of these planes augurs well for operations. Further, the outlook improves for SpiceJet receiving accumulated claims of ₹950 crore pertaining to its 13 grounded Boeing Max aircraft. “With clarity on return of the Max aircraft, the settlement process could get closure and give SpiceJet much needed cash flow," says Shah.

Meanwhile, the recovery in domestic air traffic growth remains crucial. True, the month-on-month improvement of 34% in October is encouraging. But scenario remains uncertain because of the pandemic. Note that despite the jump in SpiceJet’s stock this week, it is down almost 34% so far this calendar year in complete contrast to the 27% increase in shares of InterGlobe Aviation.

