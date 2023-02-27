SpiceJet takes off in Q3 but the route ahead is turbulent
SpiceJet faced headwinds in the form of elevated fuel prices and depreciating rupee, and the cargo business’ performance is not encouraging
Shares of SpiceJet Ltd are up 11% so far post the announcement of December quarter (Q3FY23) results. Robust demand meant the airline swung to profits after three quarters. It reported net profit of ₹107 crore versus a loss of ₹838 crore in the September quarter.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×