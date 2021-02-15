SpiceJet’s loss drops in Q3 but the airline is not out of the woods completely

The skies are cloudy for airlines, as travel demand is yet to revive adequately post pandemic. Low fare airline, SpiceJet Ltd is a victim of these circumstances. In the seasonally stronger December quarter, losses have reduced sequentially, although relatively higher crude oil prices are a threat to profitability, going ahead. Plus, how demand pans out remains to be seen.

“Easing of lockdowns and expected reinstatement of Boeing 737s into the fleet will remain near-term growth catalysts. However, the sudden drop in yields and rising crude prices would hurt profitability," said analysts from BOB Capital Markets Ltd in a report on 10 February.

Paarth Gala, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd wrote in a report on 11 February, “Although rising crude oil prices and volatility in demand in an already seasonal 4Q can be a near term drag, management remains upbeat about sustainability of demand momentum and is targeting to operate at close to 100% of domestic capacity by 1Q along with calibrated increase in international operations."

Coming to the December quarter, 36% sequential increase in cargo revenues has helped soften the blow to an extent. SpiceJet’s reported net loss has reduced to around ₹57 crore from ₹178 crore in the September quarter. For the December quarter, the company has included ₹140 crore in its other income as compensation for costs relating to its thirteen grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Adjusting for that, losses are higher. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and lease rentals stood at ₹312 crore, representing a 38% year-on-year decline, even as there is a 31% sequential improvement. Yields, a measure of pricing, dropped. Gala estimates yields to have declined by 8.2% year-on-year.

Hereon, demand recovery is a key monitorable and that’s an uncertain territory. Business related travel is likely to remain subdued for a while. Given this, a weak demand environment and higher crude prices are lethal for profits of airline companies.

To be sure, SpiceJet’s shares have increased as much as 83% since October end, suggesting meaningful upsides in the near-term could be limited. Moreover, SpiceJet has a weak balance sheet. ICICI Securities Ltd points out, “Balance sheet remains a big overhang for SpiceJet (net liability, taking all accounted compensations and receivables, is estimated at more than Rs2000 crore)." Collectively, these factors may well cap near-term upsides.

