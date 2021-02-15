SpiceJet’s loss drops in Q3 but the airline is not out of the woods completely

Coming to the December quarter, 36% sequential increase in cargo revenues has helped soften the blow to an extent. SpiceJet’s reported net loss has reduced to around ₹57 crore from ₹178 crore in the September quarter. For the December quarter, the company has included ₹140 crore in its other income as compensation for costs relating to its thirteen grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Adjusting for that, losses are higher. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and lease rentals stood at ₹312 crore, representing a 38% year-on-year decline, even as there is a 31% sequential improvement. Yields, a measure of pricing, dropped. Gala estimates yields to have declined by 8.2% year-on-year.