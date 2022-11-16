SpiceJet’s Q2 was turbulent but outlook likely better

The September quarter results of budget airline SpiceJet Ltd. did not move the needle on the stock, given the weak performance. So far in calendar year 2022, shares of the airline have declined 43%. Q2 earnings took a hit primarily because of high aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and a weak rupee. In fact, average ATF prices were up by as much as 87% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the last quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}