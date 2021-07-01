SpiceJet’s Q4 is turbulent, but the skies are still dark and cloudy for airlines

SpiceJet Ltd reported a standalone net loss of ₹235 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY21). This is significantly higher than Centrum Broking Ltd’s estimates of ₹140 crore.

The low-fare airline’s profitability got immense support from the sharp jump in other income, which increased by 64% year-on-year to ₹317 crore and includes compensation of ₹140 crore for the grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft and ₹68 crore of rental concession.

Varun Ginodia, analyst at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd said in an email note, “Spreads (or RASK less CASK) were negative at Rs0.54 per ASK in 4QFY21, more than doubling from Rs0.20 in 3QFY21." ASK is available seat kilometer, a measure of capacity for airlines. RASK is revenue per ASK and CASK is cost per ASK; both are unit measurements for airlines.

But how did SpiceJet fare on these parameters vis-à-vis InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs the IndiGo airline, India’s largest? “Though, spreads are slightly better than IndiGo which reported negative spreads of Rs0.60, IndiGo’s spreads rose just 46% quarter-on-quarter, much better than SpiceJet," said Ginodia. One reason for the larger sequential deterioration in SpiceJet’s spreads compared to that of IndiGo is owing to the former’s higher CASK, excluding fuel.

Even so, it's not as if fuel costs are comforting and indeed, higher oil prices pose a big threat for airlines. This is at a time when demand is muted owing to the pandemic. As such, it could be a while before air traffic reaches the pre-covid levels.

Meanwhile, at the end of FY21, SpiceJet had consolidated cash (including bank balances) worth around Rs35 crore and a negative networth of ₹2600 crore.

The airline is planning to raise fresh capital of up to ₹2500 crore through a qualified institutional placement. Note that SpiceJet’s latest market capitalisation is around ₹5000 crore. This means if the airline raises the full amount of ₹2500 crore at the current prices, it would entail significant dilution.

Further, the company is also looking to hive off its cargo business as a separate entity and raise additional capital. Note that the performance of cargo business has been strong with FY21 revenues and Ebitda at Rs1120 crore and Rs226 crore, respectively. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. In FY20, cargo loss at the Ebitda level was Rs77 crore.

Separately, the compensation from Boeing for grounded MAX planes in FY21 and FY20 stands at Rs560 crore and Rs672 crore, respectively. Given these challenging circumstances, investors will watch how the fundraising pans out and the timelines for receiving the Boeing compensation.

In reaction to the March quarter results, SpiceJet’s shares fell by around 1% on Thursday in early deals. As things stand, the stock is over 30% lower than its pre-covid highs seen in January 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.