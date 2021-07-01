SpiceJet’s Q4 is turbulent, but the skies are still dark and cloudy for airlines

Varun Ginodia, analyst at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd said in an email note, “Spreads (or RASK less CASK) were negative at Rs0.54 per ASK in 4QFY21, more than doubling from Rs0.20 in 3QFY21." ASK is available seat kilometer, a measure of capacity for airlines. RASK is revenue per ASK and CASK is cost per ASK; both are unit measurements for airlines.