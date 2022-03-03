Spike in crude prices puts recovery at risk

What are the implications? “The pecking order of who gets impacted by the rise in commodity prices, particularly crude, is largely well established. Clearly, at the global level, the risk event is negative for business outlook and consumer confidence and would weigh on global recovery if it sustains for a long period," said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays. However, the economic impact on individual countries would vary with some facing both growth and inflation shock, while some would face only inflation shock, he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}