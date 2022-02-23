Brent crude oil prices are hovering around $95 per barrel, which is bad news for the Indian economy, as it imports the lion’s share of its oil requirements. Higher crude prices have a negative influence on inflation and the current account deficit (CAD).

With the latest increase, the benchmark crude price has risen about 50% over the past year. In the near future, oil prices can be expected to remain firm. “We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile and rise from current levels if geopolitical concerns do not materially ease," says a report from Kotak Institutional Equities on 23 February. The brokerage added, “We maintain our current oil price estimate of $80 per barrel in FY23 for the time being, while noting upside risks if ongoing geopolitical concerns persist over the coming months."

View Full Image Costs catalyst

If oil prices sustain higher on a consistent basis, upstream oil companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd stand to benefit. Already, both companies have seen a meaningful jump in their price realizations in the December quarter (Q3FY22). For instance, ONGC’s crude realization rose 75% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 9% sequentially to $75.7 per barrel. To that extent, higher crude prices offset the muted production outlook for these companies. ONGC shares have appreciated more than 40% in the past year, suggesting investors are factoring in the optimism adequately.

For state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), marketing margins come under pressure if retail pump prices are not increased sufficiently when crude prices rise. Currently, retail prices are below market prices. “Post elections, retail prices are expected to rise and from an inflation point of view, it would be negative," said an analyst requesting anonymity. “November excise duty cut was helpful and it remains to be seen if further cuts happen, which would soften the blow to the consumer," the analyst said.

To be sure, higher oil prices are detrimental to most companies. The latest increase also comes at a time when companies are already battling cost inflation at various levels. For instance, while higher oil prices inflate packaging costs for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, individual companies are also dealing with an increase in other input costs. Added to this is a slowdown in demand in the rural market. Companies have taken price hikes and investors will watch the extent to which this helps gross margins. Moreover, some analysts say that if consumers end up spending more on fuel, it may hurt demand for discretionary products.

Further, for cement producers, higher oil prices result in an increase in petcoke prices. Also, freight costs typically increase, weighing on margins. Note that power and fuel expenses account for 25-30% of the sector’s total operating cost.

For paint makers, however, there may be some respite as these companies have taken significant price increases in the decorative coating business over the course of this financial year. Paint companies use crude-based derivatives such as monomers. Analysts expect the March quarter (Q4FY22) results to reflect the full impact of price hikes taken, thus supporting margin recovery.

For airlines, aviation turbine fuel accounts for a big share of operating costs; therefore, high oil prices are unwelcome. In Q3, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s fuel CASK grew by around 90% y-o-y and 13% sequentially. CASK is cost per available seat kilometres and is a unit measure. Brent crude prices averaged $79 per barrel in Q3 and so far in Q4, they stand at about $90 per barrel. It helps that domestic traffic data is showing a recovery in February after a dismal January. How traffic recovery pans out ahead is key and so is the strength in yields, a measure of pricing for airlines.

Meanwhile, crude oil is not the only worry for India. In a note on 21 February, Jefferies India said, “India is seeing the prospect of ‘twin’ deficit— fiscal and CAD—simultaneously over the next 12 months." The brokerage added, “The imports surge is quite broad based (non-oil, non-gold rising at 20% 2-year CAGR now) and recovering local demand, along with high commodity/oil prices, could keep current account under pressure. We estimate CAD at 2.5% of GDP in FY23 ($80/bbl assumption), 10 year high."

