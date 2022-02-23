Spike in crude prices to hurt many sectors

To be sure, higher oil prices are detrimental to most companies. The latest increase also comes at a time when companies are already battling cost inflation at various levels. For instance, while higher oil prices inflate packaging costs for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, individual companies are also dealing with an increase in other input costs. Added to this is a slowdown in demand in the rural market. Companies have taken price hikes and investors will watch the extent to which this helps gross margins. Moreover, some analysts say that if consumers end up spending more on fuel, it may hurt demand for discretionary products.