Springway sale unlikely to dent India Cements’ debt2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 12:31 AM IST
As per Nuvama, operationally, FY23 is turning out to be one of the most difficult years for India Cements
As per Nuvama, operationally, FY23 is turning out to be one of the most difficult years for India Cements
Shares of India Cements Ltd nosedived on Tuesday by 11% on the NSE. This sharp negative reaction came after the South-based cement maker announced divestment of its entire stake in wholly-owned subsidiary Springway Mining Pvt. Ltd to JSW Cement Ltd, post market hours on Monday. The total consideration for the deal is almost ₹477 crore.