Springway sale unlikely to dent India Cements’ debt

There is another concern. Springway Mining owns limestone bearing land and is setting up a cement plant in Madhya Pradesh. “This plant would have ensured India Cements’ business growth for at least the next few years. With the company selling its entire stake here, its growth in future would be curtailed," said Mangesh Bhadang, an analyst at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. India Cements’ outlook isn’t too encouraging. According to Nuvama, operationally, FY23 is turning out to be one of the most difficult years for India Cements, with Ebitda per tonne estimated to drop to a multi-year low of around ₹300, which means about 40% year-on-year decline. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Despite weak business conditions, the stock has seen a sharp uptick lately. With the entry of the Adani Group into the cement sector, the hope of consolidation has increased. This led to a rally in a slew of mid and smallcap cement stocks and India Cements was one of them. “India Cements is seen as a likely acquisition candidate, which is also reflected in its current valuation. The stock has been volatile lately on rumors and, thus, probability of takeout materializing or not," said Satyadeep Jain, an analyst at Ambit Capital. Despite Tuesday’s sharp fall, shares of India Cements have gained 16.5% so far in FY23. However, as things stand, the stock is down by 18.4% from the 52-week high seen in September.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}