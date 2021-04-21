Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Sputnik vaccine provides fresh triggers for Gland Pharma

Sputnik vaccine provides fresh triggers for Gland Pharma

Premium
Gland Pharma has entered an agreement with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to supply up to 252 million doses of the shots. (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read . 11:09 AM IST Ujjval Jauhari

  • As such, the company’s prospects remain strong given the unique business-to-business model it operates on which enables it to grow its market share through multiple marketing partnerships

MUMBAI: Shares of Gland Pharma, specialised niche injectables manufacturer, have been on fire, with the company's prospects getting a boost following the approval for Sputnik V vaccine amid a rapid rise in vaccinations across the country. The company has entered an agreement with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to supply up to 252 million doses of the shots.

MUMBAI: Shares of Gland Pharma, specialised niche injectables manufacturer, have been on fire, with the company's prospects getting a boost following the approval for Sputnik V vaccine amid a rapid rise in vaccinations across the country. The company has entered an agreement with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to supply up to 252 million doses of the shots.

It is also in talks with several other vaccine developers, including Pfizer, to manufacture and supply shots, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

TRENDING STORIES See All

It is also in talks with several other vaccine developers, including Pfizer, to manufacture and supply shots, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Not only that, the opening of vaccination for all above 18 years can prove to be a bigger value creator for Gland Pharma.

RDIF can also provide more opportunities. The company has tied up with other manufacturers to acquire 1.3 billion doses to supply to 50 countries.

"We expect at $3.5 price per dose at 25-30% capacity utilisation for domestic market, Gland Pharma could add Rs1,500 crore sales (EBITDA margins 15%)" said analysts at Axis Securities Ltd. This could add incremental EPS of Rs6.4 a share and about Rs200 value per share to Gland Pharma's share price.

Not surprisingly, the stock scaled a fresh high on Tuesday, having risen more than 45% in the last six months.

As such, the company’s prospects remain strong given the unique business-to-business model it operates on which enables it to grow its market share through multiple marketing partnerships. The firm has also been less on the receiving side of regulatory issues.

Over the near-to-medium term, it awaits ANDA approval and launch for generic versions of Ertapenem and Meropenem. Given that Gland Pharma has been a consistent supplier of Enoxaparin Sodium, there is scope for an increased offtake of the same, point out analysts at Motilal Oswal. The brokerage expects the company’s net profit to grow 24% on a compounded annual growth rate and sees a 25% CAGR for sales over FY20–23.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.