Sputnik vaccine provides fresh triggers for Gland Pharma

Over the near-to-medium term, it awaits ANDA approval and launch for generic versions of Ertapenem and Meropenem. Given that Gland Pharma has been a consistent supplier of Enoxaparin Sodium, there is scope for an increased offtake of the same, point out analysts at Motilal Oswal. The brokerage expects the company’s net profit to grow 24% on a compounded annual growth rate and sees a 25% CAGR for sales over FY20–23.