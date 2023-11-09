Sputtering engines at IndiGo
Summary
- Apart from supply chain problems, the fuel price trajectory needs closer monitoring, as it forms a large portion of an airline’s operating expenses.
Supply chain problems are clouding the skies for Indian airlines. Recall that earlier this year, Go First’s operations were suspended due to faulty engines from Pratt & Whitney. Thanks to the same supplier, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s flight would face some disturbance in FY24. InterGlobe runs IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share.