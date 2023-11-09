Sputtering engines at IndiGo

On the yield front, the news is encouraging. Yield here refers to the revenue a carrier earns per passenger per kilometre. IndiGo expects the yield in Q3 to be at the same level as last year when it stood at a multi-quarter high of ₹5.38. Sure, IndiGo’s yield in October was down year-on-year in high single-digit due to the shift in the timing of the festivities this year. But the airline expects to catch up in the remaining part of Q3. Helped by its market leadership position, investors in the IndiGo stock appear to be on cloud nine, what with the shares rising about 50% in the last one year. Further deterioration in the supply side situation or surge in fuel prices could play spoilsport.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}