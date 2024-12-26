Markets
For SRF, there’s no light at the end of tunnel yet
Summary
- SRF’s management recently told Nuvama Research’s analysts that Q3 may still not be particularly exhilarating, but Q4 continues to look promising.
The growth catalyst for SRF Ltd would be missing in the December quarter (Q3FY25) even after a dismal H1FY25 earnings show. Revenue from the chemicals business, which contributed 41% to H1 revenue, fell 8% year-on-year.
