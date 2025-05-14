SRF’s growth momentum is strong, but global uncertainties pose risk
SummarySRF reported a 41% rise in Ebitda to ₹1,000 crore. Revenue increased by 21% to ₹4,300 crore, benefiting from enhanced demand in chemicals and a boost in the HFC business.
SRF Ltd’s shares have declined 4% since it announced stellar March quarter results on Monday. This could be because of the slight weakness in the broader equity markets and the 35% rise in the SRF stock in 2025 till the Q4 results.
