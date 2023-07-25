After a weak June quarter, recovery to be gradual for SRF1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:31 PM IST
Since its financial results were announced, the stock fell 2%, contributing to cumulative decline of 5.5% so far in 2023.
There’s been no respite since SRF Ltd’s lacklustre performance across business segments in the June quarter (Q1FY24). Since its financial results were announced, the stock fell 2%, contributing to cumulative decline of 5.5% so far in 2023. In Q1, the company’s consolidated revenue, at ₹3,338 crore, fell by 14% from a year earlier, while Ebitda fell 30% to ₹696 crore.
