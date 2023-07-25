After a weak June quarter, recovery to be gradual for SRF

Besides, the specialty chemicals business performed well despite muted global demand amid an inventory rationalization. But evidently this was not enough to support overall revenue performance. The management expects inventory rationalization to continue for a few more quarters. So, the specialty business growth trends must be tracked, going ahead. SRF’s other two segments continued to face headwinds. Its packaging film business saw a steep 83% fall in Ebit, primarily due to a cyclical downturn driven by industry over-capacity. Rohan Gupta, director, Nuvama Institutional Equities, said: “Packaging film business is expected to remain weak for next 3-4 quarters due to unfavourable market condition and continuous margin pressure. Overall, we have cut SRF’s FY24 earnings estimates by 12-15% because of the weakness in this segment." Meanwhile, its technical textiles vertical saw pressure in volume of flagship products, nylon tyre cord fabric, due to the low prices of caprolactum, a compound used in synthetic fabric. However, it is encouraging that SRF’s capital expenditure plan is on track. It has planned capex in the range of ₹2,800- ₹2,900 crore for FY24. Out of it, projects worth ₹1,100 crore are expected to be capitalised for its fluorochemical business. SRF expects fluorochemicals’ performance to be better in the second half of FY24.

