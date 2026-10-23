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SRF's persistent pain point hampers investors' confidence on earnings outlook

Shubham Dilawari
3 min read23 Oct 2026, 12:01 PM IST
SRF said the specialty chemicals business is expected to recover in H2. (Image: Pixabay)
SRF said the specialty chemicals business is expected to recover in H2. (Image: Pixabay)
Summary

The management reiterated its 15-20% revenue growth guidance for the chemicals business and expects to deliver at the higher end of the range in FY27

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SRF Ltd’s September quarter (Q2FY27) results reveal that pain for the specialty chemicals business has persisted. Although the management is rooting for a better H2, the Street is not fully convinced.

SRF Ltd’s September quarter (Q2FY27) results reveal that pain for the specialty chemicals business has persisted. Although the management is rooting for a better H2, the Street is not fully convinced.

While the SRF stock recovered on Friday after hitting a new 52-week low of 2,178.30 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday, it has declined 23% so far in CY26. In Q2, revenue rose 35% year-on-year to 4,904 crore, falling 3% sequentially.

While the SRF stock recovered on Friday after hitting a new 52-week low of 2,178.30 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday, it has declined 23% so far in CY26. In Q2, revenue rose 35% year-on-year to 4,904 crore, falling 3% sequentially.

Revenue in the chemicals business grew 25%, driven by a robust performance in fluorochemicals, which was backed by higher volumes and improved realizations. However, specialty chemicals remained subdued. The films & foil and technical textiles businesses fared relatively better with 51% and 25% year-on-year revenue growth, respectively.

Ebitda at 945 crore missed consensus estimate by 9% and the Ebitda margin contracted sequentially and annually to about 21%. In the chemicals segment, operating Ebit increased only 10%, considerably slower than its revenue growth.

Also Read | Himadri Speciality Chemicals plans ₹1,613 crore capacity expansion

Despite the pass-through of elevated input costs, there was a sharp margin contraction. This reflects pressure from specialty-chemical pricing, Chinese oversupply and higher input costs.

“Factoring in the weaker-than-expected Q2 performance and lower margin expectations for the chemicals business, we broadly maintain our FY27 Ebitda estimates while cutting our FY28E EBITDA estimates by 6%,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The specialty chemicals business is expected to recover in H2. The management reiterated its 15-20% revenue growth guidance for the chemicals business and expects to deliver at the higher end of the range in FY27.

“While refrigerants remained strong, specialty chemicals disappointed and we believe the challenges could persist longer than anticipated, warranting a de-rating of the chemicals business to 20x EV/EBITDA from 25x,” said Nuvama Research.

Films & foils

Meanwhile, the films & foil business held the fort for SRF. Its operating Ebit rose 73% to 206 crore, lifting its margin to 9.7% from 8.4%. Record production, value-added products and demand for aluminium foil supported performance.

That said, SRF indicated that demand moderated after customers built inventory in the first quarter, suggesting that the pace of growth may not continue at the same level every quarter.

Technical textiles delivered a more encouraging profit outcome: operating Ebit rose 71% to 72 crore. Exports of belting fabrics and new customers supported the business, while its margin improved to 12.1% from 8.9%.

SRF has approved a 600 crore investment in a new aluminium foil facility at Jetapur in Madhya Pradesh, with a planned annual capacity of 12,000 tonnes. The first phase involves 300 crore, and implementation is expected to take 23 months.

Also Read | Ambani weighs aluminium entry, setting up potential Adani showdown

The facility is intended to serve applications including batteries, sodium-ion technology and high-end packaging. This is a longer-term capacity opportunity, not an immediate solution to margins.

Overall, SRF’s earnings outlook depends on the pace of recovery in the specialty chemicals business in H2. Revival in selected agrochemical products and progress in the pharmaceutical-intermediates pipeline could help.

But the improvement in earnings will depend on whether better volumes and realizations outpace input and freight costs.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated wiRead more

th Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketSRF's persistent pain point hampers investors' confidence on earnings outlook

SRF's persistent pain point hampers investors' confidence on earnings outlook

Shubham Dilawari
3 min read23 Oct 2026, 12:01 PM IST
SRF said the specialty chemicals business is expected to recover in H2. (Image: Pixabay)
SRF said the specialty chemicals business is expected to recover in H2. (Image: Pixabay)
Summary

The management reiterated its 15-20% revenue growth guidance for the chemicals business and expects to deliver at the higher end of the range in FY27

Gift this article

SRF Ltd’s September quarter (Q2FY27) results reveal that pain for the specialty chemicals business has persisted. Although the management is rooting for a better H2, the Street is not fully convinced.

SRF Ltd’s September quarter (Q2FY27) results reveal that pain for the specialty chemicals business has persisted. Although the management is rooting for a better H2, the Street is not fully convinced.

While the SRF stock recovered on Friday after hitting a new 52-week low of 2,178.30 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday, it has declined 23% so far in CY26. In Q2, revenue rose 35% year-on-year to 4,904 crore, falling 3% sequentially.

While the SRF stock recovered on Friday after hitting a new 52-week low of 2,178.30 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday, it has declined 23% so far in CY26. In Q2, revenue rose 35% year-on-year to 4,904 crore, falling 3% sequentially.

Revenue in the chemicals business grew 25%, driven by a robust performance in fluorochemicals, which was backed by higher volumes and improved realizations. However, specialty chemicals remained subdued. The films & foil and technical textiles businesses fared relatively better with 51% and 25% year-on-year revenue growth, respectively.

Ebitda at 945 crore missed consensus estimate by 9% and the Ebitda margin contracted sequentially and annually to about 21%. In the chemicals segment, operating Ebit increased only 10%, considerably slower than its revenue growth.

Also Read | Himadri Speciality Chemicals plans ₹1,613 crore capacity expansion

Despite the pass-through of elevated input costs, there was a sharp margin contraction. This reflects pressure from specialty-chemical pricing, Chinese oversupply and higher input costs.

“Factoring in the weaker-than-expected Q2 performance and lower margin expectations for the chemicals business, we broadly maintain our FY27 Ebitda estimates while cutting our FY28E EBITDA estimates by 6%,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The specialty chemicals business is expected to recover in H2. The management reiterated its 15-20% revenue growth guidance for the chemicals business and expects to deliver at the higher end of the range in FY27.

“While refrigerants remained strong, specialty chemicals disappointed and we believe the challenges could persist longer than anticipated, warranting a de-rating of the chemicals business to 20x EV/EBITDA from 25x,” said Nuvama Research.

Films & foils

Meanwhile, the films & foil business held the fort for SRF. Its operating Ebit rose 73% to 206 crore, lifting its margin to 9.7% from 8.4%. Record production, value-added products and demand for aluminium foil supported performance.

That said, SRF indicated that demand moderated after customers built inventory in the first quarter, suggesting that the pace of growth may not continue at the same level every quarter.

Technical textiles delivered a more encouraging profit outcome: operating Ebit rose 71% to 72 crore. Exports of belting fabrics and new customers supported the business, while its margin improved to 12.1% from 8.9%.

SRF has approved a 600 crore investment in a new aluminium foil facility at Jetapur in Madhya Pradesh, with a planned annual capacity of 12,000 tonnes. The first phase involves 300 crore, and implementation is expected to take 23 months.

Also Read | Ambani weighs aluminium entry, setting up potential Adani showdown

The facility is intended to serve applications including batteries, sodium-ion technology and high-end packaging. This is a longer-term capacity opportunity, not an immediate solution to margins.

Overall, SRF’s earnings outlook depends on the pace of recovery in the specialty chemicals business in H2. Revival in selected agrochemical products and progress in the pharmaceutical-intermediates pipeline could help.

But the improvement in earnings will depend on whether better volumes and realizations outpace input and freight costs.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated wiRead more

th Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketSRF's persistent pain point hampers investors' confidence on earnings outlook
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