SRF pushes the pedal on capex amid potential demand revival
The SRF stock has rallied by 40%, significantly beating the Nifty50 index but analysts caution of pricing pressure from Chinese competitors, which is a threat for a few products of the company
SRF Ltd is upbeat on the growth prospects of its chemicals business in FY26, which comprises fluorochemicals and specialty chemicals products. The confidence stems from the segment’s robust performance in the June quarter (Q1FY26), where revenue grew around 24% year-on-year to ₹1,839 crore and Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin expanded by over 600 basis points year-on-year to 27.3%.