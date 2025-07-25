SRF pushes the pedal on capex amid potential demand revival

The increase in capex is attributed to a gradual improvement in demand sentiments. SRF is planning ₹250 crore capex for a dedicated 12,000 mtpa facility for an agro intermediate at Dahej. Also, the board has approved ₹490 crore capex for a new BOPP (biaxially-oriented polypropylene) film capacity in Indore; the project is set to be completed in two years. Currently, the company’s net debt stands at ₹3,400 crore and is expected to largely remain at this level, as per the management.