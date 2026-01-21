SRF expects better Q4 for specialty chemicals biz. But is that enough?
Summary
For SRF, the benefits of additional capacity will accrue gradually, and near-term hinges on the specialty chemicals business.
SRF Ltd’s shares fell 8% in the past two trading sessions as weaker-than-anticipated December quarter (Q3FY26) results triggered earnings downgrades by various brokerages.
