SRF scouts for recovery in chemicals business as earnings visibility suffers
Summary
- SRF Ltd’s earnings took a hit as weak performance in its chemicals segment and muted packaging films growth dampened results. With visibility on recovery still hazy, the company’s near-term outlook hinges on a turnaround in its chemicals business.
SRF Ltd's September quarter (Q2FY25) results drew a lukewarm response from the Street, with the underperformance in its core chemicals segment and muted growth in the packaging films business weighing on investor sentiment. Consolidated Ebitda came in at ₹538 crore, down 13% year-on-year, falling short of the consensus estimate of ₹631 crore.