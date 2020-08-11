Shares of SRF Ltd hit a new 52-week high this week after the company said it commissioned a new facility to produce specialty chemicals in Gujarat. This comes on the back of a packaging film plant addition in Europe and an approval to set up a chloromethanes plant in Gujarat.

Simultaneously, the company said it delayed polytetrafluoroethylene plant by one year due to adverse global economic environment. Even so, the company’s tactical investments are serving it well.

The covid-19 hit to the global economy and revenue notwithstanding, the company managed to grow its operating profit by 6.3% last quarter. Revenue dropped 12.4% from the year ago quarter.

Indications are that the diversified business will hold SRF in good stead. Analysts raised their earnings estimates after the company’s chemicals division reported strong performance. Revenue at the division increased 16.9% last quarter.

As the company commercialised new molecules it is seeing faster ramp-up of manufacturing facilities. This is expected to keep up the growth momentum at the chemicals division. “Management remains confident about growth in the chemicals business owing to strong visibility on specialty chemicals (~25% growth outlook maintained) despite challenges due to covid-19," analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd said in a note.

Packaging films, the other large business division, impressed with strong expansion in profit margins. The division benefited from strong demand and higher sales of value added products. “The packaging films business performed exceedingly well during the quarter with most of the plants performing optimally as this segment belongs to the essential goods value chain. Margins expanded due to the demand-supply gap, resulting in higher value realizations across all Indian and international operations," SRF said in a statement.

Comparatively, fluorochemicals and tyre cord fabric divisions reported subdued performances, reflecting sluggish demand from the automobile sector and room air-conditioners (SRF supplies refrigerants).

Similarly, SRF warns the addition of new production lines in the packaging film industry can weigh on pricing in upcoming quarters.

Even so, ramp-up of the recently commissioned facilities and firm demand for high value packaging are expected to aid the division’s volumes and earnings. “The company is seeing strong demand for hygienic packaging due to the covid-19 pandemic, which it expects to continue," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a note.

The benign outlook for the two large divisions—chemicals and packaging films business (together generated more than 85% of revenue last quarter) are aiding stock. While the stock valuations at 18 times FY22 earnings estimates are not cheap, sustainability of growth momentum in specialty chemicals business remains important. “Strong demand outlook in specialty chemicals amid covid-19 remains the core catalyst for the stock to perform," add analysts at Emkay.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via