SRF preps for HFC phase-down; near-term demand-supply mismatch boost likely

The Kigali Amendment mandates countries to reduce the production and consumption of HFCs based on their GWP value, a measure of the harmful impact of a gas.For instance, R32, an important HFC, has a GWP of 675, which means 1kg of R32 has the same global warming impact as 675kg of CO₂. Similarly, the GWP of 1,430 for R134a means it is twice as harmful as R32.