SRF stock at new 52-week high. Has it found its mojo back?

“SRF has underperformed the overall indices during the last three years (SRF’s share price CAGR has been 3.6% versus Nifty/Sensex CAGRs of about 10.2%/10.6%)," said the Motilal Oswal Financial Services report dated 30 January. The brokerage had downgraded SRF following its Q4FY21 results, anticipating a slowdown in overall business momentum, but it has now upgraded the rating on the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’.