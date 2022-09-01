Why SRF’s capex plan is good sign for investors2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 12:23 AM IST
SRF expects the chemicals business to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20% in the next five years
SRF Ltd’s shares rose by nearly 5% on Thursday, a day when the benchmark Nifty50 index fell by 1.2%. The company met analysts earlier this week and, among other things, disclosed its capital expenditure (capex) plans. Investors are pleased.