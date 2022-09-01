Why SRF’s capex plan is good sign for investors

Over FY24-28, SRF has guided for a cumulative capex plan of ₹15,000 crore. Out of this, ₹12,000-13,000 crore will be directed towards the chemicals business, which constituted 42% of total consolidated operating revenues in FY22. Further, SRF expects the chemicals business to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20% over the next five years. There is scope to clock a higher growth rate. However, this would come at the cost of dilution in return on capital employed and SRF is keen to maintain this at 20%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}