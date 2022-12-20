SRF’s chemical biz to do heavy lifting

To be sure, the overall earnings drag from the weak performance of these two businesses, especially packaging, is one factor that has weighed on investors’ sentiments. In CY22 so far, the SRF stock has declined by 4%, while the Nifty 500 index has risen almost 5%. From its 52-week low of ₹2,002.20 in July, SRF shares quickly recovered to a 52-week high of ₹2,865 in September. However, its fall from glory was swift, with the stock currently down 19% from the recent high.