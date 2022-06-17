Stagnant petrol, diesel prices to weigh on the outlook of oil marketing firms3 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 12:49 AM IST
Unchanged petrol, diesel prices are expected to weigh on OMCs’ marketing segment
Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) fell to a 52-week low on Wednesday on the National Stock Exchange amid weak broader markets. The stocks did not improve much and ended Thursday’s session close to their respective lows, while shares of Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL) were just 6% above the 52-week lows seen in August.