Stagnant petrol, diesel prices to weigh on the outlook of oil marketing firms

OMCs would incur losses if the current under recoveries persist for the rest of the year, analysts said. This would also add to the challenges the government faces. “The government has the unenviable task of managing (1) the finances of the downstream oil PSUs, all of whom will make massive losses in FY23 at current levels of under recoveries on diesel and oil, (2) its fiscal position, already weakened by lower excise duties on diesel and petrol," said analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 13 June. Inflation levels are also elevated with upside risks if crude prices rise further. Note that the excise duty cuts effective 22 May have been passed on to consumers.