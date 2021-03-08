The government of Karnataka has announced a reduction in stamp duty on apartments valued at ₹35- ₹45 lakhs from 5% to 3%. The move is aimed at giving a boost to the reeling real estate market of Bengaluru. However, analysts do not see listed real estate developers benefitting from this decision.

“Listed companies focused towards the Bengaluru market are unlikely to gain from this decision. The average ticket size of apartments sold by listed companies in key areas is around Rs60 lakhs. There might be some traction in the realty projects which are situated at the outskirts, but otherwise this is not a game changer," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.

It should be noted that in May 2020, the Karnataka government had reduced the stamp duty charges from 5% to 3%, for properties in the range of ₹21-35 lakh.

Research by real estate consultancy Anarock Property Consultants, shows that Bengaluru presently has a total unsold stock of nearly 59,350 units across all budget segments. Of this, just 24% is within the ₹45 lakh price bracket, while 64% is within ₹45 lakh to Rs1.5 crore budget range. “In other words, the cut within ₹35 lakh to ₹45 lakh budget may not have a significant impact," said its chairman Anuj Puri.

Listed real estate companies operating in key markets of Mumbai and Pune saw robust improvement in residential sales after the Maharashtra government announced a temporary reduction in stamp duty last year. Then, real estate industry experts were rooting for stamp duty cuts by other state governments as well to give the cash-strapped sector a demand fillip.

“While the move does carry a feel-good factor, it is not likely to give a significant boost to housing sales in Bengaluru on the lines of what we saw in Mumbai. Maharashtra had reduced stamp duty for properties across all budget segments - not just one category. The fact is that housing demand in Bengaluru is largely skewed towards the mid segment, involving properties priced within the Rs50 lakh to Rs1 crore budget range. For these properties, the stamp duty charges remain the same at nearly 5%," Puri added.

