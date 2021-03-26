Stamp duty cut extension to aid realty sales if developer discounts also stay

Meanwhile, data from ANAROCK Property Consultant showed that 58,290 homes were sold in top seven cities in Q1 2021 compared with 45,200 units in the year ago period, effectively breaching pre-pandemic levels. A break-down of data showed that Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune together accounted for 53% of sales in the quarter, with MMR sales rising 46%, and those in Pune by 47%.