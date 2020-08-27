Stamp duty reduction is a band-aid solution to the woes of realty sector

MUMBAI: The Street has welcomed Maharashtra government's decision to temporarily reduce stamp duty payable on registration of housing units. Shares of potential beneficiaries--Sunteck Realty, Oberoi Realty, Kolte-Patil Developers and Godrej Properties--saw impressive gains in early deals on Thursday.

This is a sentimental positive for the sector and is expected to translate into higher registrations. If other state governments follow suit, then it could revive the fortunes of the real estate industry which remains in the doldrums.

According to domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities, the reduction in stamp duty coupled with historically low interest rates and the recent decline in prices may aid fence-sitters make their purchasing decision and help salvage demand in an otherwise lost year.

While stocks have already given a thumbs-up, analysts caution that this up-move will not sustain. They feel benefits of this measure are unlikely to be seen immediately given the big-ticket size of purchase. Even if they do, it is unlikely to leas to a massive improvement in demand to aid the highly leveraged balance sheets of some companies. Further, the ongoing uncertainty regarding sustainability of incomes and employment, is likely to act as hurdle.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced its decision to reduce stamp duty on flats from 5% to 2% till 31 December and to 3% between 1 January and 31 March. Currently, the Maharashtra government charges stamp duty of 5% in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik.

Meanwhile, after this announcement, the clamour for a goods and services tax reduction on real estate has gotten louder.

