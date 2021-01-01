Star Cement eyes expansions in eastern India to drive growth

With no significant capex otherwise being planned, increased supplies from outside the region will not affect pricing much, feel analysts. The company had seen cement sales volume grow 8% year-on-year during the September quarter. While the impact of lockdowns on June quarter sales may mean FY21 sales growth will be tepid, nevertheless a strong rebound is expected in FY22. "We expect sales volume to decline 11% in FY21 and grow 19% in FY22," said analysts at Anand Rathi Research in their note.