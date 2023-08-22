Star Health awaits gains from premium hikes, non-agency push2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:27 PM IST
Amid stiff competition in the health insurance market, investors will watch if the company can sustain growth in gross direct premium income in FY24.
The shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd are about 21% below their 52-week highs seen in September. Amid stiff competition in the health insurance market, investors will watch if the company can sustain growth in gross direct premium income (GDPI) in FY24. It has guided for 20% premium growth in FY24.
