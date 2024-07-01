Star Health firm on profitability path amid rising competition

Going ahead, Star Health has set ambitious targets for itself. By FY28, it expects doubling of premium income to ₹30,000 crore and tripling the profit after tax (PAT) to ₹2,500 crore. The CAGR needed to achieve the target over the four years is 18% in premium income and just over 30% in PAT. For perspective, in FY24, year-on-year growth rate in the premium income and PAT was 18% and 36%, respectively.