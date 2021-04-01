Starting this April, the government should not fool itself on interest rates

To be sure, the argument that the move would have hurt savers is valid. India is predominantly a saver’s country, and without social security, the need of senior citizens and vulnerable sections of society can’t be ignored. And the recent rise in inflation is not helping investors get good real returns either. For instance, if the cut on interest rates on the public provident fund (PPF) scheme were to be enforced as originally intended, it would not have returned more than 2% in real returns for FY21. Bank deposit rates are already giving negative real returns to depositors.