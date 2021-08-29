State-run banks beef up capital but boosting valuations may take time

Union Bank of India mopped up ₹1,447 crore through a QIP in July, while Canara Bank raised a sum of ₹2,500 crore earlier this month. Bank of India has announced a QIP issue of ₹3,000 crore with a floor price of ₹66.19 per share. Insufficient capital in the wake of high non-performing assets (NPAs) has been an affliction of public sector banks for the past few years. Before the coronavirus outbreak, some lenders had slipped below the minimum regulatory requirement on capital adequacy ratios.

