Shares of V-Mart Retail Ltd have corrected by 7% from their 52-week high seen about a month ago on the NSE. Even so, the stock of the value fashion retailer is about 13% above its pre-covid level seen in February 2020.

Based on Bloomberg data, V-Mart shares trade at about 25.85 times EV-Ebitda on financial year 2022 estimated numbers. EV is enterprise value. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

In a report on 9 March, analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said: “Retail companies have a strong runway for growth, provided they remain disciplined while opening stores." The broking firm added: “V-Mart has the potential to garner 20% Ebitda- profit after tax growth sustainably for prolonged periods, backed by over 20% revenue growth (SSSG plus new store additions). We estimate FY22E Ebitda 10% higher than FY20 levels (about 25% store additions on a marginal decline in SSSG) and 26% Ebitda growth in FY23E."

SSSG refers to same store sales growth and is a measure of comparable growth over a time frame.

Of course, the pandemic has taken a toll on apparel retailers and V-Mart is not an exception.

For the nine-months ended December, its revenues declined by as much as 46% over the same period a year earlier. However, the drop in revenues in the seasonally stronger December quarter was curtailed to about 16% year-on-year.

In fact, the retailer was able to swing to a net profit of nearly ₹48 crore in the December quarter. This compares favourably against a loss of about ₹53 crore seen in the half year ended September 2020, when the impact of the covid-19 pandemic was more pronounced, thanks to the various restrictions imposed on movement.

As such, some expect V-Mart to gain market share, going ahead. Akhil Parekh, analyst, Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd, said: “Once vaccination roll-out picks up, V-Mart can be expected to gain market share considering that some of the smaller regional retailers are facing issues and their sales were sharply hit during the pandemic. Even so, in the near term, sales recovery may not be too fast for V-Mart, as demand may taper after the wedding season." Needless to say, investors should keep an eye on sales recovery as it will be a key factor for V-Mart.

