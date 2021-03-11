Steady sales revival is key to drive sentiments for V-Mart

As such, some expect V-Mart to gain market share, going ahead. Akhil Parekh, analyst, Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd, said: “Once vaccination roll-out picks up, V-Mart can be expected to gain market share considering that some of the smaller regional retailers are facing issues and their sales were sharply hit during the pandemic. Even so, in the near term, sales recovery may not be too fast for V-Mart, as demand may taper after the wedding season." Needless to say, investors should keep an eye on sales recovery as it will be a key factor for V-Mart.