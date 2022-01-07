Steady sugar prices, higher ethanol blending keep manufacturers in a sweet spot

Sugar production in India touched 11.6 million tonnes (mt) till 31st December’21, as per the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA’s) press release. Uttar Pradesh produced 3.1 mt sugar which was a decline of 22% YoY. While the delayed start of the sugar season has been one reason, it is the higher diversion of sugar for ethanol production that has kept sugar production under check. The higher diversion of sugarcane towards ethanol production is positive for the profitability of the sugar producers as well as taking care of excess sugar production. The sugar season or SS22 had started with an initial estimate (October’21) by ISMA at 30.5 mt (net of 3.4mt on diversion for ethanol production compared to 2.1 mt diversion in SS21. The Sugar season starts from 1st October and ends 30th September. With consumption expected at 25-26 mt, and adding the opening balance of sugar at the start of the year, the surplus could have been bigger if diversion towards ethanol production didn’t take place.

