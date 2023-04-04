After a tough FY23, steel companies may see a gradual recovery

After a tough FY23, steel companies may see a gradual recovery1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 02:01 PM IST
An uptick in the demand environment is crucial to support prices of steel and thereby investor sentiments. For that, recovery in the Chinese economy is necessary as the country is a key market for metals.
Financial year 2022-23 was a difficult one for steel companies with a slew of headwinds such as dull demand, government imposing export duty on the metal and elevated input costs. While the export duty levy was rolled back in November, weak global demand environment did not help.
